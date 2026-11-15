Looking for a loyal friend in Enid, OK? These wonderful dogs at Enid SPCA are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Size: Medium

Medium Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Rox is a handsome cream-and-white terrier mix with a medium build. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share walks and couch time, Rox could be your guy.

👉 Meet Rox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Size: Medium (when grown, estimated)

Medium (when grown, estimated) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Forrest is a brindle terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience as he learns the rules of home life. If you want to raise a dog from the start, Forrest is a great candidate.

👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Australian Cattle Dog

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Size: Medium

Medium Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Autumn is a beautiful mixed breed with Australian Cattle Dog in her background and a lovely white and tan coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bond with her people and enjoy regular exercise, mental games, and a calm place to rest.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Enid, OK, please consider visiting Enid SPCA or calling (580) 233-1325 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.