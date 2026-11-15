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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Enid
Looking for a loyal friend in Enid, OK? These wonderful dogs at Enid SPCA are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Rox
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Size: Medium
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Rox is a handsome cream-and-white terrier mix with a medium build. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share walks and couch time, Rox could be your guy.
👉 Meet Rox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Forrest
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Size: Medium (when grown, estimated)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Forrest is a brindle terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience as he learns the rules of home life. If you want to raise a dog from the start, Forrest is a great candidate.
👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: Medium
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Autumn is a beautiful mixed breed with Australian Cattle Dog in her background and a lovely white and tan coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bond with her people and enjoy regular exercise, mental games, and a calm place to rest.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Enid, OK, please consider visiting Enid SPCA or calling (580) 233-1325 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.