Enid has a steady flow of office and front-desk jobs right now, especially in healthcare and local industry. If you like organized work, helping people, and using a computer, these are worth a look.

Employer: PT Coupling

PT Coupling Location: Enid, OK (Distribution Center)

Type: Contract, Full-Time (Day shift)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep production and inventory data accurate so the warehouse runs smoothly. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with Excel/ERP systems, and have office or manufacturing/production experience.

Employer: The Commons

Location: Enid, OK

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive pay, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Front desk role greeting visitors, answering phones, and handling light clerical work. Offers career growth, 401(k) with match, and benefits for full‑time staff in a 100% employee‑owned company.

Employer: Great Salt Plains Health Center

Location: Enid, OK

Type: Full-Time (On-site, not remote)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first face patients see—checking them in, updating info, taking payments, and scheduling visits for medical and dental care. Good for someone with strong people skills, basic computer ability, and an interest in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t widely posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.