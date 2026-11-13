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🚚 Enid, OK Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings in Warehousing & Tracking
Enid’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid warehouse roles and a specialized tracking job up for grabs. Good options here if you like hands-on work and keeping products moving on time.
DC Processor / Palletizer
- Employer: Atwoods Ranch & Home
- Location: Enid, OK – Distribution Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll sort, count, inspect, and palletize products for shipment, keeping orders accurate and damage-free. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and want steady warehouse work with clear production goals.
DC Receiver
- Employer: Atwoods Ranch & Home
- Location: Enid, OK – Distribution Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is more on the inventory and scanning side: you’ll receive product into a Warehouse Management System, use handheld scanners, create breakout sheets, and help prep pallets for shipment. Great if you already have warehouse/palletizing experience and like mixing computer work with physical work.
Material Tracking Specialist / Expeditor
- Employer: RINA
- Location: Enid, OK (site-based, with training in Abilene, TX)
- Type: Freelance / Project-based (approx. 12–18 months)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle material tagging, scanning, and shipment tracking at steel fabrication and painting facilities, keeping inventory and shipments accurate and on schedule. Good for detail-oriented folks with basic Excel skills and any background in inventory, logistics, or manufacturing; includes about one week of paid training in Abilene, TX before you start on site.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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