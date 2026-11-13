undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Enid
HS Aerospace trip to Enid Airport on Nov. 16, 2026
3 days ago
📅 HS Aerospace trip planned to Enid Airport
Perry High School has an HS Aerospace activity scheduled at Enid Airport on November 16, 2026.
The event listing does not include a time, meeting place, or other details.
If your student is in the high school aerospace program, mark the date and reach out to Perry High School or your student’s aerospace teacher for the schedule, permission forms, and transportation information.
More Info: HS Aerospace @ Enid Airport | Perry Public Schools
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1