🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Enid, OK

Looking for a loyal friend in Enid? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Enid SPCA for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Ranger is a medium-sized terrier mix with a soft cream-and-white coat. He’s an adult boy, so many of those puppy stages are behind him, and he’s ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Delilah is a young black Lab mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane / Labrador Retriever mix

Great Dane / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Celeste is a striking black Great Dane/Lab mix. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to be a steady companion for someone who enjoys big, loving dogs.

👉 Meet Celeste and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Terrier (medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Calliope is a beautiful brindle-and-white terrier mix with a strong, classic look. She’s an adult girl who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Enid, OK, consider visiting Enid SPCA or giving them a call at (580) 233-1325 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.