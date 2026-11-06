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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Enid, OK
Looking for a loyal friend in Enid? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Enid SPCA for a cozy home and a family to love.
Ranger
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Ranger is a medium-sized terrier mix with a soft cream-and-white coat. He’s an adult boy, so many of those puppy stages are behind him, and he’s ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Delilah
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Delilah is a young black Lab mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Celeste
- Breed: Great Dane / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Celeste is a striking black Great Dane/Lab mix. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to be a steady companion for someone who enjoys big, loving dogs.
👉 Meet Celeste and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calliope
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Calliope is a beautiful brindle-and-white terrier mix with a strong, classic look. She’s an adult girl who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Enid, OK, consider visiting Enid SPCA or giving them a call at (580) 233-1325 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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