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Enid

🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Enid, OK

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Enid? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Enid SPCA for a cozy home and a family to love.

Ranger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxmt0_1GoSFF5Y00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream/White
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Enid SPCA
  • Phone: (580) 233-1325

Ranger is a medium-sized terrier mix with a soft cream-and-white coat. He’s an adult boy, so many of those puppy stages are behind him, and he’s ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Delilah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jN4ch_1GoSFF5Y00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Enid SPCA
  • Phone: (580) 233-1325

Delilah is a young black Lab mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Celeste

  • Breed: Great Dane / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Enid SPCA
  • Phone: (580) 233-1325

Celeste is a striking black Great Dane/Lab mix. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to be a steady companion for someone who enjoys big, loving dogs.

👉 Meet Celeste and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Calliope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KluLx_1GoSFF5Y00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle/White
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Enid SPCA
  • Phone: (580) 233-1325

Calliope is a beautiful brindle-and-white terrier mix with a strong, classic look. She’s an adult girl who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Enid, OK, consider visiting Enid SPCA or giving them a call at (580) 233-1325 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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