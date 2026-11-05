🛒 Enid Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Enid has a nice mix of retail jobs right now, from big-box stores to a national fashion brand and a local tanning salon. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours or a side gig.

Employer: Old Navy (Gap Inc.)

Old Navy (Gap Inc.) Location: Enid, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find outfits they love, work the sales floor, fitting room, and cash wrap, and use your product knowledge to build loyal shoppers. This role comes with big brand perks like merchandise discounts across Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, plus access to 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #499

Location: 5505 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14–$27 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Greet shoppers, help them find what they need in the Home department, and keep displays looking sharp. This is a good fit if you want steady part-time hours, mid or closing shifts, and access to benefits, store discounts, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you qualify.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #499

Location: 5505 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14–$27 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Work in the Health & Beauty area, stocking new products, building seasonal displays, and helping customers with everyday essentials. Great if you like creative merchandising, want mid or closing shifts, and like the idea of benefits, discounts, and paid education options if eligible.

(Duplicate Health & Beauty posting on Indeed not repeated here.)

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Old Trinity Management Company)

Location: Enid, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: $11–$14 per hour

Join a fun, upbeat salon helping customers with tanning and wellness services, memberships, and skincare products while keeping the store clean and welcoming. This role stands out for its flexible schedule, employee discounts, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, and room to grow if you’re goal-driven.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.