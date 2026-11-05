🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Enid

Looking for a loyal friend in Enid, OK? These adoptable dogs at Enid SPCA are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Collie mix

Collie mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Ladybug is a young Collie mix pup with a striking white and black coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of training fun, Ladybug could be your girl.

👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Daphne is a black and white Lab mix puppy who’s ready to start life with her new people. Lab mixes are often smart and eager to please, making them great companions for active homes willing to guide a growing pup.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Doug is a black Lab mix puppy with lots of potential. He’s young, so he’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime. If you’re looking for a pup to grow up by your side, Doug may be a great match.

👉 Meet Doug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Trapper is a brindle hound mix puppy with a beautiful patterned coat. Hound pups often enjoy sniffing, exploring, and staying active, so he may do best with a family ready for walks and outdoor time.

👉 Meet Trapper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Copper is a brown/chocolate hound mix puppy. With his young age, he’ll need guidance, structure, and love as he learns about the world. If you enjoy training and puppy playtime, Copper could be a fun addition.

👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Mabel is an adult Aussie mix with a soft white/cream coat. Adult dogs often come with a bit more maturity than puppies, which can make settling in easier. If you want a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage, Mabel may be just right.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Enid SPCA

Phone: (580) 233-1325

Ranger is a cream and white Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a committed home. Adult pittie mixes often thrive with structure, affection, and regular exercise. If you’re ready to give him a stable, loving environment, Ranger is waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please call Enid SPCA at (580) 233-1325 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.