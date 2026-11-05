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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Enid
Looking for a loyal friend in Enid, OK? These adoptable dogs at Enid SPCA are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Ladybug
- Breed: Collie mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Ladybug is a young Collie mix pup with a striking white and black coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of training fun, Ladybug could be your girl.
👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daphne
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Daphne is a black and white Lab mix puppy who’s ready to start life with her new people. Lab mixes are often smart and eager to please, making them great companions for active homes willing to guide a growing pup.
👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Doug
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Doug is a black Lab mix puppy with lots of potential. He’s young, so he’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime. If you’re looking for a pup to grow up by your side, Doug may be a great match.
👉 Meet Doug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trapper
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Trapper is a brindle hound mix puppy with a beautiful patterned coat. Hound pups often enjoy sniffing, exploring, and staying active, so he may do best with a family ready for walks and outdoor time.
👉 Meet Trapper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Copper
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Copper is a brown/chocolate hound mix puppy. With his young age, he’ll need guidance, structure, and love as he learns about the world. If you enjoy training and puppy playtime, Copper could be a fun addition.
👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mabel
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Mabel is an adult Aussie mix with a soft white/cream coat. Adult dogs often come with a bit more maturity than puppies, which can make settling in easier. If you want a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage, Mabel may be just right.
👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ranger
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Enid SPCA
- Phone: (580) 233-1325
Ranger is a cream and white Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a committed home. Adult pittie mixes often thrive with structure, affection, and regular exercise. If you’re ready to give him a stable, loving environment, Ranger is waiting to meet you.
👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please call Enid SPCA at (580) 233-1325 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.