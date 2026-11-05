📋 Englishtown NJ Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings

Englishtown has a few solid admin and front-desk roles right now, especially in senior living and auto auctions. Good fit if you like people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Distinctive Living

Distinctive Living Location: Englishtown, NJ (Mira Vie at Manalapan)

(Mira Vie at Manalapan) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a senior living community, being the first friendly face for residents and visitors. You’ll greet guests, answer phones, help with mail and packages, and support sales/marketing and the business office. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and life insurance for eligible team members.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC

Location: Englishtown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of office and yard work at a global auto auction company. You’ll handle customer support, data entry, auction paperwork, and help with vehicle check-in, detailing, and moving cars around the yard. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401k with 4% match, and ~15 days PTO.

Employer: Monarch Communities® / Brandywine Senior Living

Location: Englishtown, NJ

Type: Part-time (Fridays & Saturdays, 8:00am–4:00pm)

Salary: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Weekend front-desk role greeting visitors, answering phones, handling mail, and supporting all departments in a senior living community. Part-time perks include PTO, flexible schedule, EAP, free parking, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes schedules and details are flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.