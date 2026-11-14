Englewood’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, Java, and SRE work for media and digital platforms. If you’re strong in AWS, Java, or DevOps, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Egnite HR TECH

Egnite HR TECH Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on new and existing Java/Spring Boot apps with heavy AWS and microservices use. Great fit if you have 7+ years in backend Java, CI/CD, and Agile teams.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on SRE role keeping high-traffic web, mobile, and OTT platforms stable. You’ll work with AWS/GCP, CI/CD, Datadog/New Relic, Terraform/Ansible, and join a 24/7 on-call rotation.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Full-stack role across React, Node.js, Java 11, Spring Boot, Drupal 10, and AWS for editorial tools and content platforms. Ideal if you like complex content workflows, MongoDB/MySQL, and production support.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences (Versant Media Digital project)

Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences (Versant Media Digital project) Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior server-side Java role building and refactoring media-focused apps. Uses Core Java, Spring Boot, AWS (Lambda, S3, SQS, SNS), plus MySQL/PostgreSQL/MongoDB and CI/CD.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Deep AWS + Linux + Kubernetes/EKS DevOps role with Jenkins/GitHub Actions, Terraform/Ansible, Docker, and DevSecOps tools like Snyk and SonarQube. Good for folks who enjoy production support and automation.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time (12+ month on-site contract)

Rate: $55.00/hour

On-site SRE role (3 openings) focused on observability, SLIs/SLOs, and automation for large-scale digital platforms. Uses AWS/GCP, Datadog/New Relic/AppDynamics, Terraform/Ansible/Chef, and requires 24/7 on-call readiness.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still save it—requirements are often flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who codes or does DevOps in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.