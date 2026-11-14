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Englewood
💻 Englewood NJ IT Hiring Now: Multiple Dev, SRE & DevOps Roles
12 days ago
Englewood’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, Java, and SRE work for media and digital platforms. If you’re strong in AWS, Java, or DevOps, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Senior Java Engineer
- Employer: Egnite HR TECH
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on new and existing Java/Spring Boot apps with heavy AWS and microservices use. Great fit if you have 7+ years in backend Java, CI/CD, and Agile teams.
SRE/Ops Engineer
- Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on SRE role keeping high-traffic web, mobile, and OTT platforms stable. You’ll work with AWS/GCP, CI/CD, Datadog/New Relic, Terraform/Ansible, and join a 24/7 on-call rotation.
Java CMS Engineer (Senior Full Stack)
- Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Full-stack role across React, Node.js, Java 11, Spring Boot, Drupal 10, and AWS for editorial tools and content platforms. Ideal if you like complex content workflows, MongoDB/MySQL, and production support.
Sr Java Engineer
- Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences (Versant Media Digital project)
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior server-side Java role building and refactoring media-focused apps. Uses Core Java, Spring Boot, AWS (Lambda, S3, SQS, SNS), plus MySQL/PostgreSQL/MongoDB and CI/CD.
DevOps Engineer
- Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Deep AWS + Linux + Kubernetes/EKS DevOps role with Jenkins/GitHub Actions, Terraform/Ansible, Docker, and DevSecOps tools like Snyk and SonarQube. Good for folks who enjoy production support and automation.
Site Reliability Engineer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Full-time (12+ month on-site contract)
- Rate: $55.00/hour
On-site SRE role (3 openings) focused on observability, SLIs/SLOs, and automation for large-scale digital platforms. Uses AWS/GCP, Datadog/New Relic/AppDynamics, Terraform/Ansible/Chef, and requires 24/7 on-call readiness.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still save it—requirements are often flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who codes or does DevOps in the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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