Englewood’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and Englewood Health is adding more hands on deck. If you want steady shifts, strong minimum pay, and a local commute, these are worth a look.

Employer: Englewood Hospital

Englewood Hospital Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Per diem, evenings (8-hour shifts, 12p–8p or 2p–10p )

Per diem, evenings (8-hour shifts, ) Minimum pay: $16.50/hour

Move patients safely by wheelchair, stretcher, or bed across the hospital. Good fit if you like staying active, helping patients directly, and want flexible, entry-level hospital work.

Employer: Englewood Hospital

Englewood Hospital Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, benefits-eligible), 12-hour nights (7p–7a)

Part-time (24 hrs/week, benefits-eligible), Minimum pay: $47.00/hour

Provide respiratory care for inpatients, outpatients, clinic, and ER patients. New grads are welcome, and you’ll be involved in both hands-on care and quality improvement.

Employer: Englewood Hospital

Englewood Hospital Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Per diem, 8 or 12-hour day shifts (7a–7p)

Per diem, Minimum pay: $47.00/hour

Covers outpatient pulmonary function testing, pulmonary rehab, and bronchoscopy. Great if you want day shifts and a mix of testing, rehab, and procedure support.

Employer: Englewood Hospital

Englewood Hospital Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Per diem, 12-hour days (6:45a–7:15p)

Per diem, Minimum pay: $59.30/hour

Peds RN role providing direct care and coordinating the team for young patients and their families. Requires 2+ years current pediatrics experience and BSN.

Employer: Englewood Health

Englewood Health Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time, day shift (7:45a–4:15p) with staggered starts and on-call

Full-time, with staggered starts and Minimum pay: $49.10/hour

Endoscopy RN role focused on procedural care and patient prep/recovery. Ideal if you have 2+ years endoscopy experience, a BSN, and hold NJ RN, BLS, and ACLS.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.