undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Englewood
🏥 Englewood, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Englewood’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and Englewood Health is adding more hands on deck. If you want steady shifts, strong minimum pay, and a local commute, these are worth a look.
Transporter – Per Diem Evenings
- Employer: Englewood Hospital
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Per diem, evenings (8-hour shifts, 12p–8p or 2p–10p)
- Minimum pay: $16.50/hour
Move patients safely by wheelchair, stretcher, or bed across the hospital. Good fit if you like staying active, helping patients directly, and want flexible, entry-level hospital work.
Respiratory Therapist – PT Nights
- Employer: Englewood Hospital
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, benefits-eligible), 12-hour nights (7p–7a)
- Minimum pay: $47.00/hour
Provide respiratory care for inpatients, outpatients, clinic, and ER patients. New grads are welcome, and you’ll be involved in both hands-on care and quality improvement.
Respiratory Therapist – Pulmonary Function Lab, Per Diem Days
- Employer: Englewood Hospital
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Per diem, 8 or 12-hour day shifts (7a–7p)
- Minimum pay: $47.00/hour
Covers outpatient pulmonary function testing, pulmonary rehab, and bronchoscopy. Great if you want day shifts and a mix of testing, rehab, and procedure support.
Staff Nurse – Pediatrics, Per Diem Days
- Employer: Englewood Hospital
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Per diem, 12-hour days (6:45a–7:15p)
- Minimum pay: $59.30/hour
Peds RN role providing direct care and coordinating the team for young patients and their families. Requires 2+ years current pediatrics experience and BSN.
Staff Nurse – Endoscopy, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Englewood Health
- Location: Englewood, NJ
- Type: Full-time, day shift (7:45a–4:15p) with staggered starts and on-call
- Minimum pay: $49.10/hour
Endoscopy RN role focused on procedural care and patient prep/recovery. Ideal if you have 2+ years endoscopy experience, a BSN, and hold NJ RN, BLS, and ACLS.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.