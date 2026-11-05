🚌 Englewood, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Englewood has some solid transportation and auto tech roles right now, with steady hours and good pay. If you like being on the road or working with cars, these are worth a look.

Employer: Land Rover Englewood ( Penske Automotive Group )

Land Rover Englewood ( ) Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30.00 – $43.00/hour, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs

High-end dealership role doing repairs and maintenance to factory standards. Strong pay, big-name employer, and state-of-the-art facilities with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and clear paths for training and growth.

Employer: InfoShield, LLC

Location: Englewood, NJ (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour

Drive a 26’ non-CDL shredding truck around North Jersey and nearby NY, handling secure document destruction for businesses and agencies. Physical job with lots of stops, but you get health insurance, paid time off, paid sick time, paid training, fuel card, and a referral program.

Employer: Not listed (direct hire through recruiter)

Not listed (direct hire through recruiter) Location: Englewood, NJ (NYC Metro route)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour + overtime + performance bonuses

Deliver, pick up, clean, and maintain medical equipment (hospital beds, etc.) using a company 26’ box truck across NJ, NYC, and Hudson Valley. Comes with medical, dental, vision, award-winning 401(k), 15 PTO days, 12 paid holidays + birthday off, and paid training, with a Tue–Sat, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM schedule and some on-call rotation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.