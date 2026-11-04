🏥 Multiple Englewood, NJ Healthcare Roles With Solid Benefits

Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across labs, clinics, and in‑home care. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and grow your skills.

Employer: Everleap Fertility

Everleap Fertility Location: Englewood, NJ (with travel to Basking Ridge & Northern NJ sites)

(with travel to Basking Ridge & Northern NJ sites) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 6am–2pm , rotating weekends/holidays

, Monday–Friday , rotating weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed

You’ll run andrology and endocrine lab tests that support fertility treatment, handle specimens, and keep detailed records. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a lab-related field, like precise work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: metropolitan medical associates

Location: Englewood, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , Tuesday–Saturday

, Pay: From $250 per day

NJ‑licensed RNs provide care in a women’s health and abortion clinic setting; OR/PACU experience is preferred but they’re willing to train and welcome new grads. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO; bilingual Spanish and ACLS are a plus.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Englewood, NJ (home, school, and clinic settings)

(home, school, and clinic settings) Type: Flexible / other

Flexible / other Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Work one‑on‑one with children on the autism spectrum, following ABA treatment plans under BCBA supervision. Flexible, after‑school‑friendly hours and support to earn your RBT certification make this a strong option if you enjoy working with kids and want to grow in behavioral health.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.