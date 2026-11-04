🔬 Englewood NJ Science Jobs with Multiple $70K–$200K+ Roles

Englewood’s biotech scene is buzzing right now, especially around aging, cancer, and hearing research. If you’re into lab work and big-impact science, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BioSpace (for InVitro Cell Research, LLC – ICR )

BioSpace (for ) Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$185,000 base + $7,500–$18,000 additional per year

Work on tinnitus and age-related hearing loss using cellular and molecular models. Ideal if you have a PhD or AuD + 2+ years focused on tinnitus/hearing dysfunction, iPSC experience, and strong bench skills. You’ll help design practical interventions and improve current tinnitus treatments in a personalized medicine setting.

Employer: InVitro Cell Research, LLC (ICR)

Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000 base + $5,000–$12,000 bonus (starting ranges)

Great fit for BS or MS grads with mammalian cell culture (ideally iPSCs or other stem cells). You’ll work on cell-derived interventions for aging, extracellular vesicles, and organoids, with relocation expenses fully covered and a strong, collaborative lab environment.

Employer: InVitro Cell Research, LLC (ICR)

Location: Englewood, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$215,000 base + $7,500–$20,000 bonus (starting ranges)

Lead ICR’s Cancer Prevention Group to develop preventive cancer vaccines. Best for a PhD and/or MD with ~10+ years in vaccine development, especially peptide/neoantigen cancer vaccines, T cell assays, and vaccine delivery systems. You’ll own preclinical strategy and work closely with KOLs and CROs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—these teams are clearly open to strong scientists who are still growing into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.