Looking for a four-legged friend in Englewood? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Suncoast Humane Society for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Taco is a handsome young pup with a beautiful cream and brown coat. As a Black Mouth Cur mix, he’s likely to be smart and active, and may enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with his person.

👉 Meet Taco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Sweetpea is an adult mixed-breed girl with a lovely multi-colored coat. She’s past the puppy stage, which can make her a great match for families or adopters who want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Sweetpea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Snow is a striking white Great Pyrenees boy. This breed is known for being large, calm, and devoted, and Snow could be a wonderful match for someone with space and time for a big, gentle dog.

👉 Meet Snow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Englewood, FL, consider visiting Suncoast Humane Society or giving them a call at (941) 474-7884 ext.404 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.