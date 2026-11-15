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🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Englewood, FL
Looking for a four-legged friend in Englewood? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Suncoast Humane Society for someone to bring them home.
Taco
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Taco is a handsome young pup with a beautiful cream and brown coat. As a Black Mouth Cur mix, he’s likely to be smart and active, and may enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with his person.
👉 Meet Taco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweetpea
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Sweetpea is an adult mixed-breed girl with a lovely multi-colored coat. She’s past the puppy stage, which can make her a great match for families or adopters who want a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Sweetpea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snow
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Snow is a striking white Great Pyrenees boy. This breed is known for being large, calm, and devoted, and Snow could be a wonderful match for someone with space and time for a big, gentle dog.
👉 Meet Snow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Englewood, FL, consider visiting Suncoast Humane Society or giving them a call at (941) 474-7884 ext.404 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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