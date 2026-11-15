Looking for a new feline friend in Englewood, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at local rescues for someone to love. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, happy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Pumpkin is a tiny tortie-colored boy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and teaching good manners, Pumpkin could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Butterscotch is a sweet orange boy who’s still very young and ready to bond with his new family. Kittens like him do best with lots of play, gentle handling, and safe indoor time.

👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Cleo is described as a playful, energetic cuddle-bug. She loves goofy antics, chasing toy mice and feathers, and then curling up for snuggles. Her purr is said to be a “sweet lullaby,” and she’s looking for a home that enjoys both playtime and quiet time together.

👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Cheeto is a lovely orange senior girl who may be past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer life. Senior cats often make wonderful, settled companions and are so grateful for a soft bed and a steady routine.

👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Farrah is a sleek black beauty with an especially affordable adoption fee. Adult cats like Farrah are often easier to settle in than kittens and are a great choice if you want a companion who’s a bit more predictable in size and personality.

👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby

Tan/Fawn Tabby Shelter: Ears Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS)

Phone: (941) 681-3877

Snickerdoodle is a young tabby boy with a soft tan coat. He’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has lots of youth and curiosity. If you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown, he could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Snickerdoodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Englewood, FL area, please consider visiting Suncoast Humane Society or EARS Animal Rescue Sanctuary to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.