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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Englewood
Looking for a four-legged friend in Englewood, FL? These adoptable dogs at Suncoast Humane Society are hoping for a cozy couch, a safe yard, and a family to love.
Mike
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Mike is a handsome black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog mix who’s ready for his next chapter. If you love smart, active dogs and enjoy getting outside, Mike could be a great match. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level and home needs.
👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Comet
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Comet is a big, bright white mixed-breed boy looking for a family who has room in their home and heart for a larger dog. Ask the shelter about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a good fit for kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Comet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JoJo
- Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
JoJo is a beautiful German Shorthaired Pointer mix with a striking brown and white coat. This breed type often enjoys activity and mental games, so she may be a wonderful partner for walks and adventures. Contact the shelter for details on her exercise needs and personality.
👉 Meet JoJo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Oreo is a striking black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big heart to match her bold look. If you’re interested in a loyal companion, ask the shelter about her behavior with other dogs, kids, and her current training.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lamb Chop
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Lamb Chop is a young, cream-colored medium mixed-breed pup who’s still growing into herself. Younger dogs often do well with patient training and structure. Reach out to see what kind of home and routine would help her thrive.
👉 Meet Lamb Chop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Webster
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Webster is a black-and-white Black Mouth Cur mix, a type often known for being active and attentive. Ask the shelter about his daily exercise needs, training, and what kind of home would be the best match.
👉 Meet Webster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society
- Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404
Daisy is a young, medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a lovely cream and chocolate coat. She’s at a great age for bonding and learning. Contact the shelter to find out how she does with other pets and what kind of family they recommend for her.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Englewood, FL, consider visiting Suncoast Humane Society or giving them a call at (941) 474-7884 ext.404 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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