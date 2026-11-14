Looking for a four-legged friend in Englewood, FL? These adoptable dogs at Suncoast Humane Society are hoping for a cozy couch, a safe yard, and a family to love.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Mike is a handsome black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog mix who’s ready for his next chapter. If you love smart, active dogs and enjoy getting outside, Mike could be a great match. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level and home needs.

👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Comet is a big, bright white mixed-breed boy looking for a family who has room in their home and heart for a larger dog. Ask the shelter about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a good fit for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Comet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix

German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

JoJo is a beautiful German Shorthaired Pointer mix with a striking brown and white coat. This breed type often enjoys activity and mental games, so she may be a wonderful partner for walks and adventures. Contact the shelter for details on her exercise needs and personality.

👉 Meet JoJo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Oreo is a striking black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big heart to match her bold look. If you’re interested in a loyal companion, ask the shelter about her behavior with other dogs, kids, and her current training.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Lamb Chop is a young, cream-colored medium mixed-breed pup who’s still growing into herself. Younger dogs often do well with patient training and structure. Reach out to see what kind of home and routine would help her thrive.

👉 Meet Lamb Chop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix

Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Webster is a black-and-white Black Mouth Cur mix, a type often known for being active and attentive. Ask the shelter about his daily exercise needs, training, and what kind of home would be the best match.

👉 Meet Webster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Daisy is a young, medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a lovely cream and chocolate coat. She’s at a great age for bonding and learning. Contact the shelter to find out how she does with other pets and what kind of family they recommend for her.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Englewood, FL, consider visiting Suncoast Humane Society or giving them a call at (941) 474-7884 ext.404 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.