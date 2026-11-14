Englewood’s retail scene is steady, and Goodwill is hiring several full-time roles right now. All three jobs are at the same store, with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc.

Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc. Location: Englewood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a lead role where you open/close the store, support the team, and keep the sales floor and donations running smoothly. Good fit if you have some retail or supervisor experience and like a mix of customer service and light management.

Employer: Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc.

Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc. Location: Englewood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you run the register, greet customers, and keep the sales floor tidy. Great if you enjoy talking with people, handling cash, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc.

Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc. Location: Englewood, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role where you sort donations, price items, and stock the floor. Ideal if you like organizing, spotting treasures in clothing or collectibles, and hitting daily production goals.

Shared perks for all three roles:

Medical, dental, vision, employer-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, 25% store discount, Teladoc with covered copays, access to a life coach, training, education incentives, and a wellness program.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.