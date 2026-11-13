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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Englewood, FL
Englewood’s retail scene is busy right now, with steady openings in stores that stay active year-round. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Pricer – Full Time
- Employer: Goodwill Manasota
- Location: Englewood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the Goodwill store running by sorting, pricing, and stocking donated items. This role is great if you enjoy treasure-hunting through clothes, antiques, and collectibles, and it comes with benefits, store discount, 401(k) match, PTO, and training opportunities.
Liquor Store Associate
- Employer: The Winn-Dixie Company
- Location: Englewood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role in the liquor store, focused on ID checks, safe alcohol sales, stocking, and cashiering. Good fit if you’re 21+, like a fast-paced environment, and want steady hours with lots of customer interaction.
Lead Store Associate
- Employer: Curaleaf
- Location: 1930 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $17.50–$19.25/hour
Lead the floor at a cannabis dispensary, coaching the team, helping customers, handling cash, and keeping the store compliant and organized. This is a strong step up if you have retail leadership experience and want career growth, benefits, PTO, and product discounts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Englewood tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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