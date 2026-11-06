🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Englewood

Looking for a four-legged friend in Englewood, FL? These adoptable dogs at Suncoast Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Elvin is a young, black American Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s ready to start his new life with a loving family. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Elvin could be your match.

👉 Meet Elvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Denise is a young, black American Pit Bull Terrier mix with lots of life ahead of her. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone who will give her time, training, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Denise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier mix

Rat Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Bingo is an adult Rat Terrier mix with a white coat and a grown-up outlook on life. If you like a dog who’s past the puppy stage but still active and fun, Bingo may be the one.

👉 Meet Bingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix

German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Bonnie is an adult German Shorthaired Pointer mix with a beautiful white, brown, and chocolate coat. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and an active companion, Bonnie could fit right into your routine.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix

German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Clyde is an adult German Shorthaired Pointer mix who shares that same striking white, brown, and chocolate coloring. He’s looking for a home that can give him exercise, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Moe is a small senior mixed-breed dog with a black coat and a lower $75 adoption fee. If you have a soft spot for seniors and want a calmer companion, Moe would love a peaceful place to spend his golden years.

👉 Meet Moe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Contact: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Maverick is a young Labrador Retriever mix with a white coat and plenty of energy to share. If you’re looking for a playful buddy for beach trips and backyard fun, Maverick might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Englewood, FL, please consider visiting Suncoast Humane Society or calling (941) 474-7884 ext.404 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.