🐱 Sweet Englewood Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Englewood has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting at local rescues.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Cleo is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Suncoast Humane Society

Phone: (941) 474-7884 ext.404

Salem is another adorable black kitten who’s ready to start life with a new family. He’ll thrive with people who can give him play, patience, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: Ears Animal Rescue Sanctuary

Phone: (941) 681-3877

Brigid is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, caring home. Adult cats often adjust well and are a great choice if you want a more relaxed companion.

👉 Meet Brigid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Englewood, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this post, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these cats is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.