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Englewood
Prescribed burn underway in Myakka State Forest
3 days ago
The Florida Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn of about 80 acres in Myakka State Forest, and people nearby may see or smell smoke in the area. This planned fire is used to reduce dry brush and fuel, protect people and homes, control disease in young pines, improve wildlife habitat, protect endangered plants and animals, and keep fire-dependent ecosystems healthy.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Englewood Area Fire Control District
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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