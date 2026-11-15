Englewood is buzzing with aerospace and defense work right now. If you’re an engineer who likes rockets, missiles, or jet engines, this week’s list is stacked for you.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100

Senior project engineer role on the Fleet Ballistic Missiles program, focused on post-boost control systems and hardware. You’ll manage cost accounts, drive schedules, lead proposals, and be a key interface with the U.S. Navy, leadership, and suppliers. Strong fit if you have Earned Value Management experience and a background in aerospace or missile systems.

Employer: Beehive Industries

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $185,000

Lead role designing and tuning gas turbine engine control systems for unmanned defense aircraft. You’ll work hands-on with FADEC/EEC, modeling (Matlab/Simulink, NPSS, C/C++), and hardware/software-in-the-loop testing, plus partner with airframers and end users. Great for someone with 8+ years in turbine controls who wants a fast-paced, additive-manufacturing-focused environment.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Location: ULA – Denver (Englewood area, CO)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,952 – $118,253

Entry-level/early-career role doing dynamic response analysis on the Vulcan/Centaur launch system and related structures. You’ll define loads, run finite element models, support testing, and help solve real launch vehicle problems, often on a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). Ideal if you have coursework in structural dynamics, FEA, Matlab, and want to grow in the launch industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes your mix of skills is exactly what they’re hunting for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.