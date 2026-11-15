Englewood’s retail scene is busy right now—especially in grocery and big-box stores. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.20 – $25.90/hour

This role is hands-on: you’ll work with fresh meat and seafood, help customers with questions and special orders, and keep the department clean and safe. Comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, and access to DailyPay so you can get paid faster.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Englewood, CO (Park Meadows area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay with potential variable compensation (exact range not listed)

Lead the sales floor at a stylish eyewear store, support the team when managers are out, and help customers find frames they love. Full-time benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and free eyewear.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2751

Location: 601 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO 80110

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24 – $37/hour, plus possible shift and performance premiums

Take on a leadership role in the store’s AP (Asset Protection) area, helping keep the store safe and running smoothly. Offers strong benefits, paid time off, store discounts, and 100% paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.