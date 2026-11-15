Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing, tech, and travel roles. If you’re in healthcare (or want to be), there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Englewood, CO

Type: PRN / Registered Nurse

PRN / Salary: Not listed

This PRN RN case manager role is all about patient-centered care—assessing needs, building care plans, and coordinating safe discharges. Good fit if you like advocacy, care coordination, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.88 – $27.84 per hour (typical range)

Work under a pharmacist handling compounding, unit dose prep, med delivery, and automated dispensing systems. Great for certified techs who want strong benefits, career growth, and exposure to IV room, controlled substances, and informatics.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Englewood, CO (Travel role)

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Pay: $1,891 per week (package, per listing)

(package, per listing) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

NICU travel RRT role for allied health pros who live 50+ miles away and want a stipend-eligible contract. Good option if you like short-term assignments, steady nights, and working in high-acuity neonatal care.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43.79 – $62.60 per hour (typical range)

Join a top neuroscience program doing advanced neurosurgical and stroke procedures. Ideal for experienced OR RNs (2+ years) who want complex cases, strong benefits, and a focus on neuro.

Employer: Cherry Hills Surgery Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: $22.00 – $33.00 per hour, based on experience

Support surgeons and RNs in the OR—setting up sterile fields, passing instruments, and helping with patient prep and room turnover. Good for grads of a surg tech program or those with OR experience who want flexible hours plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.