Englewood neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to tools and toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you.

Item: Tan wood blind, great condition

Size: 70" wide x 60" tall

Location: S Oswego – S Peoria, Englewood, CO

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice, neutral wood blind that could fit a large window or sliding door area. The poster notes it’s in great condition, so it may be ready to hang with minimal cleanup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White used candles (church surplus)

Quantity: Hundreds of candles

Note: Removed because they melt down too fast for church service

Location: South Creek TownHomes, Englewood, CO

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

A local church is clearing out hundreds of white candles. They’ve been used and melt quickly, but could be great for crafts, short events, or emergency backup lighting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ryobi laser level kit

Includes: Accessories and carrying case

Location: Cherry Hills Village, Cherry Hills Village, CO (near Englewood)

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

Complete laser level kit from Ryobi, handy for hanging shelves, pictures, or doing home projects that need straight lines. Comes with accessories and a case for easy storage and transport.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted toys and accessories

Details: Collection in paper bags, includes a toy rifle and other items

Location: Englewood Area 2, Englewood, CO

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Mixed toys and accessories bundled in bags. One listed item is a toy rifle, along with other assorted pieces. Could be useful for kids’ play, dress-up, or spare parts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Temptation stoneware bowls and Christmas dishes

Service: Set for four

Location: Englewood, Englewood, CO

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Festive stoneware bowls and Christmas dishes, enough for four people. Nice for holiday meals or adding a seasonal touch to your table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Englewood tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.