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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Englewood Right Now
Englewood neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to tools and toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for you.
Tan Wood Blind – 70" Wide x 60" Tall
Item: Tan wood blind, great condition
Size: 70" wide x 60" tall
Location: S Oswego – S Peoria, Englewood, CO
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice, neutral wood blind that could fit a large window or sliding door area. The poster notes it’s in great condition, so it may be ready to hang with minimal cleanup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Used Candles – Large Quantity
Item: White used candles (church surplus)
Quantity: Hundreds of candles
Note: Removed because they melt down too fast for church service
Location: South Creek TownHomes, Englewood, CO
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
A local church is clearing out hundreds of white candles. They’ve been used and melt quickly, but could be great for crafts, short events, or emergency backup lighting.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ryobi Laser Level Kit with Case
Item: Ryobi laser level kit
Includes: Accessories and carrying case
Location: Cherry Hills Village, Cherry Hills Village, CO (near Englewood)
Category: Tools
Source: nextdoor.com
Complete laser level kit from Ryobi, handy for hanging shelves, pictures, or doing home projects that need straight lines. Comes with accessories and a case for easy storage and transport.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Toys and Accessories in Bags
Item: Assorted toys and accessories
Details: Collection in paper bags, includes a toy rifle and other items
Location: Englewood Area 2, Englewood, CO
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Mixed toys and accessories bundled in bags. One listed item is a toy rifle, along with other assorted pieces. Could be useful for kids’ play, dress-up, or spare parts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Decorative Bowls & Christmas Dishes
Item: Temptation stoneware bowls and Christmas dishes
Service: Set for four
Location: Englewood, Englewood, CO
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Festive stoneware bowls and Christmas dishes, enough for four people. Nice for holiday meals or adding a seasonal touch to your table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Englewood tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.