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🏭 Englewood, CO Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Englewood’s aerospace and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open for people who like building real hardware. Here are a few strong options if you want to work with engines, metals, and avionics.
Manufacturing Engineer, Additive
- Employer: Beehive Industries
- Location: Centennial / Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$92,000 base
Work on advanced jet propulsion parts using additive manufacturing, machining, and assembly. This role owns process development from NPI through production, and includes security clearance eligibility, bonus, equity, and a full benefits package.
Casting Technician
- Employer: Boom Supersonic
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $37–$51 per hour
Help build and run a brand-new casting unit for nickel superalloy jet engine parts. You’ll guide equipment install and commissioning, write first melt procedures, and then run the first heats, with strong benefits and equity.
Electrical Assembly Tech 1
- Employer: Helicopter Jobs (Air Methods)
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.96–$32.08 per hour
Install and test aircraft electrical modules and wire harnesses using engineering drawings and schematics. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of avionics/electronics experience and solid soldering and wiring skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more roles and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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