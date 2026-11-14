Englewood has a nice mix of front desk and office leadership roles right now, from medical clinics to auto dealerships. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Orthopedic Centers of Colorado (Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists)

Orthopedic Centers of Colorado (Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly role; one posting notes “21” but no clear range)

You’ll be the first face patients see, handling check-in, insurance info, copays, and keeping the waiting area tidy. This role is great if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and want steady Monday–Friday clinic hours with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, and retirement plan eligibility.

Employer: Visionary Automotive Group

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $100,000 – $105,000 per year

Lead the office and accounting side of a busy dealership—AP/AR, payroll, deal paperwork, titles, and a small admin team. Ideal if you have dealership or accounting/office management experience and want a high-responsibility role with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.