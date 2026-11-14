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Englewood
📅 Candle-making class at Englewood Library Nov. 15
13 days ago
📅 Make Your Own Candle at Englewood Library
Want to try something creative and relaxing?
Come to the Englewood Public Library on Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. for a beginner-friendly candle-making class in the Perrin Room.
You’ll learn simple techniques to make your own custom candle. No experience is needed—just bring your creativity.
The class is limited to the first 15 participants, so plan to arrive a bit early to grab a spot.
More Info: Make Your Own Candle on November 15 | News | City ...
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