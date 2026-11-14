📅 Make Your Own Candle at Englewood Library

Want to try something creative and relaxing?

Come to the Englewood Public Library on Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. for a beginner-friendly candle-making class in the Perrin Room.

You’ll learn simple techniques to make your own custom candle. No experience is needed—just bring your creativity.

The class is limited to the first 15 participants, so plan to arrive a bit early to grab a spot.