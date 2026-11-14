Englewood and south Denver are busy right now with safety and security hiring. If you like helping people feel safe, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Citadel Security USA

Citadel Security USA Location: Englewood / Denver, CO 80110

Pay: $26/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Four nights/week 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM, plus one on‑call evening

Overnight mobile patrol in a company vehicle, checking multiple properties, responding to alarms, and writing clear reports. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable driving at night, and want steady hours with lots of independence.

Employer: CoreCivic

Location: Englewood, CO

Pay: $23.73/hour

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 12/3/26

Lead daily security operations in a residential community corrections setting, mentoring staff and handling incident reports and inspections. Good step up if you have security/corrections experience and want more responsibility and leadership.

Employer: JHL Constructors

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, exempt

Perks/Benefits: Annual bonus eligible, PTO, 401(k), health, short/long‑term disability, life insurance, company vehicle, gas compensation, company phone

Lead the entire safety program for a major construction firm, split between office and field. You’ll oversee OSHA/MSHA compliance, training, audits, and accident investigations—ideal for an experienced construction safety pro ready for a top‑level role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.