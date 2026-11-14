Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across therapy, imaging, and advanced practice roles. If you’re in patient care and want solid pay plus growth, there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health–Centennial, CO

Ellie Mental Health–Centennial, CO Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule, some work-from-home options)

(flexible schedule, some work-from-home options) Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 per year

Fully licensed LPC, LCSW, or LMFT role focused on outpatient therapy (individuals, couples, families, groups) with strong admin support so you can focus on clients. Good fit if you want work/life balance, furnished office space, and a values-driven, stigma-busting mental health brand.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $1,955 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends if you live 50+ miles away)

13-week outpatient PT contract with 8-hour day shifts. Ideal if you like variety, want to explore Colorado on your days off, and qualify for travel benefits by living outside the local radius.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $19.88 – $27.84 per hour

Great entry point if you’re an imaging student wanting hands-on experience in a major hospital. You’ll help prep and transport patients, turn over rooms, and learn directly from experienced radiology staff.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Englewood, CO (Stead Hawkins Clinic)

(Stead Hawkins Clinic) Type: PRN, Days

Pay: $38.72 – $58.08 per hour

Outpatient OT role evaluating and treating a range of patients, with no remote option. Comes with UCHealth’s strong total rewards package, including bonuses, retirement match, and big tuition support for further education.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Occupational Therapist I)

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.45 – $56.19 per hour

Inpatient rehab OT role helping patients regain independence after illness or injury. You’ll work closely with an interdisciplinary team, focus on functional goals, and access robust HCA benefits and career development.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $1,876 per week (plus potential stipends)

13-week inpatient rehab PT contract, day shift, in a 40-bed rehab unit with a full therapy team. Good match if you have at least 6 months of acute/rehab PT experience and want a structured Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Colorado Spine Partners

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 per year

Office-based PA role (no OR, no hospital rounding) working with one spine surgeon. You’ll manage new consults, follow-ups, imaging review, and pre-op education—great if you like clinic work and spine/ortho.

Employer: High Caliber Chiropractic & Wellness

High Caliber Chiropractic & Wellness Location: Englewood, CO (near I-25 & County Line)

(near I-25 & County Line) Type: Contract (1099), in-person

Pay: $3,000 – $7,500 per month

Chiro role in a modern multidisciplinary clinic with its own X-ray, therapy equipment, and EHR with AI-assisted notes. Open to new grads and experienced DCs who want to build a practice and collaborate with other providers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the “Is this really for me?” question.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.