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🏥 Englewood, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across therapy, imaging, and advanced practice roles. If you’re in patient care and want solid pay plus growth, there’s a nice mix of options here.
Outpatient Mental Health Therapist
- Employer: Ellie Mental Health–Centennial, CO
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time (flexible schedule, some work-from-home options)
- Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 per year
Fully licensed LPC, LCSW, or LMFT role focused on outpatient therapy (individuals, couples, families, groups) with strong admin support so you can focus on clients. Good fit if you want work/life balance, furnished office space, and a values-driven, stigma-busting mental health brand.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,955/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $1,955 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends if you live 50+ miles away)
13-week outpatient PT contract with 8-hour day shifts. Ideal if you like variety, want to explore Colorado on your days off, and qualify for travel benefits by living outside the local radius.
Radiology Tech Extern PRN
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Pay: $19.88 – $27.84 per hour
Great entry point if you’re an imaging student wanting hands-on experience in a major hospital. You’ll help prep and transport patients, turn over rooms, and learn directly from experienced radiology staff.
Occupational Therapist I (PRN, Days)
- Employer: UCHealth
- Location: Englewood, CO (Stead Hawkins Clinic)
- Type: PRN, Days
- Pay: $38.72 – $58.08 per hour
Outpatient OT role evaluating and treating a range of patients, with no remote option. Comes with UCHealth’s strong total rewards package, including bonuses, retirement match, and big tuition support for further education.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Occupational Therapist I)
Occupational Therapist – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $37.45 – $56.19 per hour
Inpatient rehab OT role helping patients regain independence after illness or injury. You’ll work closely with an interdisciplinary team, focus on functional goals, and access robust HCA benefits and career development.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,876/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $1,876 per week (plus potential stipends)
13-week inpatient rehab PT contract, day shift, in a 40-bed rehab unit with a full therapy team. Good match if you have at least 6 months of acute/rehab PT experience and want a structured Monday–Friday schedule.
Orthopedic Spine Physician Assistant
- Employer: Colorado Spine Partners
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 per year
Office-based PA role (no OR, no hospital rounding) working with one spine surgeon. You’ll manage new consults, follow-ups, imaging review, and pre-op education—great if you like clinic work and spine/ortho.
Doctor of Chiropractic (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: High Caliber Chiropractic & Wellness
- Location: Englewood, CO (near I-25 & County Line)
- Type: Contract (1099), in-person
- Pay: $3,000 – $7,500 per month
Chiro role in a modern multidisciplinary clinic with its own X-ray, therapy equipment, and EHR with AI-assisted notes. Open to new grads and experienced DCs who want to build a practice and collaborate with other providers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the “Is this really for me?” question.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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