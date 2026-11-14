Englewood’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re into hands-on support or deep software engineering. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Englewood, CO (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,175 – $115,500

Work on modern .NET 9 microservices while keeping key ASP.NET 4.8 apps running smoothly. Great fit if you know C#, MVC, SQL Server, SSIS, GitLab, Azure and like agile, DevOps-focused teams with strong health, retirement, and paid leave benefits.

Employer: Mainz Brady Group

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Level 2 support role handling Windows/macOS, Microsoft 365, Active Directory, networking, and ITSM tools like ServiceNow or Jira. Good for someone with 3+ years in desktop or help desk support who likes hands-on work in office and distribution environments.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corp.

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $180,000

Full-stack engineering for national security missions using Java (required) plus tools like Python, Angular, ElasticSearch, ELK, Redis, REST, and SQL/NoSQL. You’ll need an active TS/SCI clearance (with ability to obtain polygraph) and an interest in mission-focused, high-impact systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting shows related roles or flexible requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.