Englewood’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels and cafes are hiring people who like fast-paced work and friendly service. If you enjoy helping guests feel welcome, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (MainStay Suites Denver Tech Center)

Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (MainStay Suites Denver Tech Center) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team at a well-known Choice Hotels extended stay property. This role mixes hands-on room cleaning with supervising other attendants, and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, bonuses, and hotel discounts for full-time associates.

Employer: Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (MainStay Suites Denver Tech Center)

Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. (MainStay Suites Denver Tech Center) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming at a stable extended stay hotel. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like staying active on your feet, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Comfort Inn and Suites, Bennett (Spark by Hilton DTC)

(Spark by Hilton DTC) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$21 per hour (DOE)

Front desk role at Spark by Hilton DTC, handling check-ins, check-outs, reservations, and guest questions. Expect mixed AM/PM shifts, nights, weekends, and holidays, plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and a steady full-time schedule.

Employer: Sacred Grounds Espresso Cafe

Location: Englewood, CO (inside Swedish Hospital)

Type: Other (hours between 11:00 AM and 1:00 AM; several hires)

Other (hours between 11:00 AM and 1:00 AM; several hires) Salary: $17–$22 per hour + tips

Serve coffee and light food for hospital staff, patients, and visitors in a busy, meaningful setting. Pay starts at $17/hr weekdays, $19/hr weekends, $22/hr late nights, with excellent tips, flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and health insurance for full-time team members.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles in Englewood tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.