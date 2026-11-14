Englewood has a nice mix of steady retail work and higher-earning call center roles right now. If you like helping people, there’s a good spread here from store floors to office phones.

Employer: Hall's Culligan Water

Hall's Culligan Water Location: Englewood, CO (office-based dealership)

(office-based dealership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a weekday 8am–5pm CSR role handling calls, texts, and emails for a long-standing water services company. Comes with PTO, full benefits, 401(k) with match, career growth, and even free Culligan equipment at home.

Employer: Goodwill of Colorado

Goodwill of Colorado Location: 4160 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $16.51/hour

You’ll sort and price donated items, stock the sales floor, and keep things organized in a fast-paced retail environment. Offers DailyPay access, benefits for full-time staff, PTO, and PSLF-eligible employer status.

Employer: Goodwill of Colorado

Goodwill of Colorado Location: 4160 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $18.01/hour

Great if you like variety—this role floats between donation receiving, production, sales floor, and cashiering. Includes DailyPay, full-time benefits, PTO, and strong growth paths within Goodwill.

Employer: Camping World (Good Sam Memberships)

Camping World (Good Sam Memberships) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, call center

Total Compensation: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

Handle inbound calls about Good Sam memberships with a strong focus on sales and upselling. Includes PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision (for full-time), discounts, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.