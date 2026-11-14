Englewood’s aerospace scene is buzzing right now—especially around missiles, space, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re an engineer who likes hard problems and real hardware, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Work on materials and processes for spacecraft and Fleet Ballistic Missile hardware, from lab testing to manufacturing. Great fit if you know polymers, metals, adhesives, or failure analysis and can qualify for a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Lead structural design and certification for Fleet Ballistic Missile primary and secondary structures across the full lifecycle. Ideal for senior mechanical engineers with CPE/responsible engineer experience and comfort presenting to leadership and Navy partners.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Serve as a Certified Principal Engineer delegate for gas generator hardware in the missile boost phase control system. Good match if you have a mech/aero degree, can read complex CAD models, and have exposure to propulsion, rocketry, aerodynamics, or fluids.

Note: A second posting exists for this same Mechanical Propulsion Engineer role; details are essentially identical.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Analyze missile and spacecraft structures, mechanisms, and support equipment using tools like NX/NASTRAN. Great for engineers with structural analysis fundamentals who want hands-on test support and can obtain a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Re:Build Answer Engineering

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $230,000

Design primary and secondary aerospace structures from concept through flight, while leading and mentoring junior engineers. Best for folks with 5+ years experience, strong composites/metal design, and fluency in multiple CAD tools (Catia, NX, SolidWorks, Creo).

Employer: Boom Supersonic

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,000 – $205,000 (P4); $168,000 – $226,000 (P5)

Own the automation for a brand-new investment casting foundry—design panels, wire cells, program Beckhoff/TwinCAT, and integrate robots for high-temp aerospace parts. Great if you’ve built full automation cells before and like greenfield, hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to brush up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.