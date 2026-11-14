Englewood’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like numbers, details, and clear career paths. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Location: Englewood, CO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 + Equity (RSUs)

Handle multi-state payroll, stock-based compensation, accounts payable, and fixed assets for a growing, publicly traded tech company. Great fit if you like building processes, working across HR/Finance/Operations, and want strong benefits plus equity upside.

Employer: Kelly Digital Infrastructure (Contract for major wireless client)

Location: 9601 South Meridian Blvd, Englewood, CO 80112

Type: Full-time, 6-month Contract (possible extension)

Pay: $65/hr on W2

Dig into $700–$900M in annual wireless construction spend to spot overcharges, recover costs, and improve controls. Ideal if you blend construction knowledge with strong Excel skills and enjoy audit, contracts, and negotiation work.

Employer: QXO

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year

Lead close, journal entries, reconciliations, and AP for a large, fast-growing building products company. Good match for someone with 5+ years of accounting, multi-entity experience, and an interest in shaping processes while earning strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.