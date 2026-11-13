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📋 Englewood, CO Admin Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Englewood has some nice admin openings right now, from city government to clean energy and local business. All three of these are in-person roles with steady weekday hours.
Project Assistant, Renewables Division
- Employer: Westwood Professional Services
- Location: Englewood, CO (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$29/hour
- Deadline: Anticipated December 15, 2026
Support project managers in Westwood’s renewables division with data entry, document control, proposals, and meeting coordination. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, strong with Microsoft Office, and interested in renewable energy and project management training.
Administrative Specialist – South Platte Renew
- Employer: City of Englewood, CO
- Location: Englewood, CO (South Platte Renew, on-site Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.18–$33.28/hour
- Deadline: Open until December 12, 2026
Front‑desk and office hub role for the regional water facility: manage visitors, events, calendars, supplies, and key admin programs. Great if you have 3+ years of admin experience, like variety in your day, and want strong public‑sector benefits.
Administrative Assistant / Receptionist
- Employer: TireSocks, Inc.
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the face of the front office—greet visitors, handle phones and mail, keep digital files organized, and support leadership plus HR and other departments. Good for someone with 3+ years in an office or customer‑focused role who likes a fast‑paced environment and working with many teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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