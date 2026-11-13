Englewood has some nice admin openings right now, from city government to clean energy and local business. All three of these are in-person roles with steady weekday hours.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Westwood Professional Services Location: Englewood, CO (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$29/hour

Deadline: Anticipated December 15, 2026

Support project managers in Westwood’s renewables division with data entry, document control, proposals, and meeting coordination. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, strong with Microsoft Office, and interested in renewable energy and project management training.

Employer: City of Englewood, CO

Location: Englewood, CO (South Platte Renew, on-site Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.18–$33.28/hour

Deadline: Open until December 12, 2026

Front‑desk and office hub role for the regional water facility: manage visitors, events, calendars, supplies, and key admin programs. Great if you have 3+ years of admin experience, like variety in your day, and want strong public‑sector benefits.

Employer: TireSocks, Inc.

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the face of the front office—greet visitors, handle phones and mail, keep digital files organized, and support leadership plus HR and other departments. Good for someone with 3+ years in an office or customer‑focused role who likes a fast‑paced environment and working with many teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.