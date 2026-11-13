Englewood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with a mix of hands-on production and quality roles. If you like building, organizing, and seeing real results from your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Armstrong World Industries (supporting Parallel , an architectural products manufacturer)

Armstrong World Industries (supporting , an architectural products manufacturer) Location: Englewood, CO 80110

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work across the plant to keep products and processes on-spec, from powder coating and sublimation to pretreatment & wastewater and inventory. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can read drawings, use measuring tools, and like improving quality systems, SOPs, and corrective actions in a busy manufacturing environment.

Employer: Project Helping (non-profit)

(non-profit) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Part-time (25–30 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, ~9:00am–2:30pm)

(25–30 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, ~9:00am–2:30pm) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help assemble and ship “Kynd Kits” that support mental wellness through volunteering. This is steady daytime work on an assembly line with a small team, light lifting (up to 30 lbs), and perks like 401(k) with match, PTO, and wellness budget.

Employer: ADA Technologies, LLC

Location: Englewood, CO 80112

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

(about 40 hrs/week) Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Hands-on role in a state-of-the-art lithium battery facility, working mostly in a dry room with precision equipment and small parts. Great for someone reliable who likes routine, can stand for full shifts, pass a background check, and meets the U.S. citizenship requirement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.