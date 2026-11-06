🏗️ Englewood, CO Engineering Roles with Multiple $130K+ Openings

Englewood’s engineering scene is hot right now—especially in aerospace, space systems, and energy. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several roles here that put you close to cutting‑edge hardware and strong pay.

Employer: Viasat

Viasat Location: Englewood, CO (site-based, 3+ days/week in office )

(site-based, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $213,500/year (higher range listed for select coastal markets)

This is a senior PCB layout leadership role supporting space infrastructure, flight hardware, and ground systems. You’ll own complex multilayer, high‑speed, RF, and power‑dense boards using Mentor Xpedition, lead a PCB team, set standards, and mentor designers.

Employer: Links Technology Solutions (for a leading aerospace & defense client)

(for a leading aerospace & defense client) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: 1‑year contract, extendable

Pay: $60/hour

Lead design, analysis, CFD, and testing for advanced aerospace systems while mentoring junior engineers. Good fit if you have 6+ years in aero, flight mechanics, or performance and want hands‑on work on highly technical defense and national security programs.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Location: Centennial/Denver, CO (listed under Englewood area)

(listed under Englewood area) Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $145,806 – $243,009/year

Senior metallurgical engineer role on ULA’s Parts, Materials & Processes team, supporting launch vehicle materials, failure analysis, and qualifications. You’ll lead investigations, develop specs, mentor PMP engineers, and work with nickel superalloys and complex test campaigns.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Location: Centennial/Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $121,307 – $202,178/year

Mid‑senior level version of the PMP role above, focused on material selection, process development, and failure analysis for launch hardware. Ideal if you have 6+ years in materials/metallurgy and want to grow into a technical leader on rocket programs.

Employer: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $130,500 – $228,375/year

Own thermal system design for satellites and space missions from bids through launch and operations. You’ll work with TVAC, thermal balance testing, Thermal Desktop/SINDA/FLUENT, and act as a prime technical contact; Top Secret clearance (or ability to obtain) and 10–15+ years’ experience are expected.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. (supporting a major aerospace & defense firm)

(supporting a major aerospace & defense firm) Location: Englewood, CO 80112

Type: Full-time contract

Pay: $51.03/hour

Design mechanical components and assemblies for ground-based defense platforms, from rapid prototyping through production. Great for early‑career engineers (2+ years, CAD/CAE skills) who want exposure to ITAR/defense work and may be able to obtain a security clearance.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy – Energy & Industrial Group

Location: Englewood, CO (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $134,546 – $205,557/year

Be the technical hub between project management and multi‑discipline engineering for FEED, detailed design, and brownfield oil & gas projects. Perfect if you have 5+ years in upstream/midstream/LNG and like coordinating process, mechanical, piping, and electrical teams.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy – Energy & Industrial Group

Location: Englewood, CO (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $84,762 – $129,498/year

Lead structural design and analysis for power, oil & gas, and industrial facilities—steel, concrete, foundations, and supports under wind, seismic, blast, and pressure loads. A PE license and 5+ years in heavy industrial plants are key, plus comfort mentoring junior engineers.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh—Englewood’s engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.