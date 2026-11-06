⚖️ Englewood, CO Legal Jobs with Multiple $95K–$250K+ Roles

Englewood’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for attorneys who like complex work and solid pay. Here are several standout roles in Legal & Compliance hiring today.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Englewood, CO (onsite model, per firm policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$105,000/year

Support Fidelity’s global background vetting for new hires and internal reviews in a fast-paced, investigative role. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in law enforcement, investigations, security, or risk and want strong training, big-company benefits, and exposure to sensitive internal matters. (No immigration sponsorship for this role.)

Employer: Protouch Staffing (for a client)

Location: Englewood, CO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $95,000–$130,000/year, DOE

Colorado-licensed attorney role handling foreclosure, bankruptcy, and related litigation with an active caseload and a supportive team. Offers medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, bar/CLE reimbursement, and paid holidays, and is open to both experienced and newer attorneys.

Employer: Goodspeed Merrill

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$160,000/year + 3%–16% quarterly bonus potential

Litigation associate role for attorneys with 4–8 years’ experience who love precision, deadlines, and high-quality written work. You’ll manage a docket, draft motions/briefs, take and defend depositions, and help with trial strategy, with strong benefits, no billable hour requirement, and clear growth opportunities.

Employer: Goodspeed Merrill

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation Range: $151,000–$267,000+ (base + incentive)

Senior role for attorneys with 7+ years of corporate tax and transactional experience to lead tax strategy on M&A, reorganizations, entity structuring, and executive comp. Includes performance-based bonuses up to 16% of realized revenue, strong health coverage, 401(k) with match, student loan support, discretionary PTO, 9 holidays, and full bar/CLE coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.