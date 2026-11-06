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🏥 Englewood, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small clinics and labs. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, there are solid options here right now.
Physician – Family Practice
- Employer: CompHealth (private practice placement)
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $239,000 – $254,000/year
32-hour work week with outpatient-only family medicine and a manageable 14–16 patients/day. Great if you want strong work–life balance in a collaborative private practice, with CompHealth helping with salary negotiation, licensing, and interviews at no cost to you.
RN Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Stepdown ICU
- Employer: HCA HealthONE – Swedish Medical Center
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.35 – $58.87/hour
Leadership-focused RN role on a stepdown ICU team at a major Level I trauma and neuroscience center. You’ll coordinate care, support staff, and help drive outcomes, with comprehensive medical, retirement, and education benefits.
RN – Medical Surgical Rehab Unit (Part Time Days)
- Employer: HCA HealthONE – Swedish Medical Center
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Part-time (7am–7pm, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $36.68 – $53.52/hour
Med–Surg Rehab role where your voice in patient care is encouraged and you can rotate to other areas as needed. Good fit if you have 6+ months RN experience and want strong benefits and tuition/loan support while keeping a part-time schedule.
Behavior Technician (RBT) – Paid Training
- Employer: Soar Autism Center
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week guaranteed)
- Pay: $21.50 – $28.50/hour + sign-on bonus
Hands-on role helping children ages 2–6 with autism using play-based ABA (Early Start Denver Model). Great early-career job if you like working with kids—no RBT certification needed, training is paid, and there’s a clear ladder for raises and promotions every ~3 months.
Patient Care Technician – Surgical Cardiology
- Employer: HCA HealthONE – Swedish Medical Center
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.29 – $24.81/hour
Support the surgical cardiology team with hands-on patient care, vitals, mobility, and daily needs. Ideal if you’re a CNA with BLS (or willing to get it in 30 days) and want hospital experience plus strong benefits and 401(k) match.
Specimen Processor – PRN, 3rd Shift
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: PRN / Part-time, nights (8:00pm–4:30am, Mon–Sun)
- Pay: $18.88 – $22.22/hour + 3rd shift differential
- Application window closes: 12/25/2026
Night-owl lab role preparing and routing clinical specimens with a focus on accuracy and data entry. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, are comfortable handling specimens, and want big-company benefits once you hit 20+ hours/week.
Advanced Practice Provider (NP/PA)
- Employer: American Family Care (AFC)
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.00 – $75.00/hour
Urgent care/primary care NP or PA role in a walk-in clinic setting. You’ll handle full assessments, order labs and imaging, manage acute issues, and educate patients, with PTO, health benefits, retirement, and flexible scheduling.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 601 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO 80110
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week) + bonuses
Community pharmacy role where you’ll dispense, counsel, and immunize while leading the pharmacy team on service and safety. Comes with robust benefits, company-paid education options (Live Better U), and performance-based bonus potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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