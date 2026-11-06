🏥 Englewood, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small clinics and labs. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: CompHealth (private practice placement)

CompHealth (private practice placement) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $239,000 – $254,000/year

32-hour work week with outpatient-only family medicine and a manageable 14–16 patients/day. Great if you want strong work–life balance in a collaborative private practice, with CompHealth helping with salary negotiation, licensing, and interviews at no cost to you.

Employer: HCA HealthONE – Swedish Medical Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.35 – $58.87/hour

Leadership-focused RN role on a stepdown ICU team at a major Level I trauma and neuroscience center. You’ll coordinate care, support staff, and help drive outcomes, with comprehensive medical, retirement, and education benefits.

Employer: HCA HealthONE – Swedish Medical Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Part-time (7am–7pm, rotating weekends/holidays)

Pay: $36.68 – $53.52/hour

Med–Surg Rehab role where your voice in patient care is encouraged and you can rotate to other areas as needed. Good fit if you have 6+ months RN experience and want strong benefits and tuition/loan support while keeping a part-time schedule.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week guaranteed)

Pay: $21.50 – $28.50/hour + sign-on bonus

Hands-on role helping children ages 2–6 with autism using play-based ABA (Early Start Denver Model). Great early-career job if you like working with kids—no RBT certification needed, training is paid, and there’s a clear ladder for raises and promotions every ~3 months.

Employer: HCA HealthONE – Swedish Medical Center

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29 – $24.81/hour

Support the surgical cardiology team with hands-on patient care, vitals, mobility, and daily needs. Ideal if you’re a CNA with BLS (or willing to get it in 30 days) and want hospital experience plus strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: PRN / Part-time, nights (8:00pm–4:30am, Mon–Sun)

Pay: $18.88 – $22.22/hour + 3rd shift differential

Application window closes: 12/25/2026

Night-owl lab role preparing and routing clinical specimens with a focus on accuracy and data entry. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, are comfortable handling specimens, and want big-company benefits once you hit 20+ hours/week.

Employer: American Family Care (AFC)

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.00 – $75.00/hour

Urgent care/primary care NP or PA role in a walk-in clinic setting. You’ll handle full assessments, order labs and imaging, manage acute issues, and educate patients, with PTO, health benefits, retirement, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 601 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO 80110

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week) + bonuses

Community pharmacy role where you’ll dispense, counsel, and immunize while leading the pharmacy team on service and safety. Comes with robust benefits, company-paid education options (Live Better U), and performance-based bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.