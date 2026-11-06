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📅 Winter rec registration opens Nov 10 for residents
8 days ago
📢 Winter rec registration opens November 10
Winter recreation registration opens Tuesday, November 10 at 8 a.m. for Englewood residents. Non-resident registration opens November 12.
The City’s winter lineup includes:
- Winter Athletic Leagues
- Nia Dance
- Senior Dry Aqua
- Intro to Sports
- Youth Dance & Tumbling
- Seasonal excursions with Malley Recreation Center
- And more classes, events and programs
To see all winter classes, programs and events and get ready to sign up, visit englewoodco.gov/magazine.
If you live in Englewood and want first pick of times and activities, mark your calendar for 8 a.m. on November 10.
More Info: Recreation Registration Opens on November 10 | Lib...
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