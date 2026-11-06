📅 Winter rec registration opens Nov 10 for residents

📢 Winter rec registration opens November 10

Winter recreation registration opens Tuesday, November 10 at 8 a.m. for Englewood residents. Non-resident registration opens November 12.

The City’s winter lineup includes:

Winter Athletic Leagues

Nia Dance

Senior Dry Aqua

Intro to Sports

Youth Dance & Tumbling

Seasonal excursions with Malley Recreation Center

And more classes, events and programs

To see all winter classes, programs and events and get ready to sign up, visit englewoodco.gov/magazine.

If you live in Englewood and want first pick of times and activities, mark your calendar for 8 a.m. on November 10.