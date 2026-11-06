📅 Learn basic sewing and make a fall craft Nov. 13

📅 Learn to Sew and Make a Fall Craft at the Library

Want to get more comfortable with sewing?

Join the Englewood Public Library on Friday, November 13, from 2–4 p.m. for a cozy “Sew Something” session.

You’ll get:

Step-by-step instructions on basic sewing

on basic sewing A fall-themed craft to take home and decorate your space

to take home and decorate your space A relaxed, cozy environment to practice and learn

The event takes place at the Englewood Public Library. It’s a friendly way to try sewing, build your skills, and leave with something cute for the season.