Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Englewood

📅 Learn basic sewing and make a fall craft Nov. 13

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GoLaknr00

📅 Learn to Sew and Make a Fall Craft at the Library

Want to get more comfortable with sewing?

Join the Englewood Public Library on Friday, November 13, from 2–4 p.m. for a cozy “Sew Something” session.

You’ll get:

  • Step-by-step instructions on basic sewing
  • A fall-themed craft to take home and decorate your space
  • A relaxed, cozy environment to practice and learn

The event takes place at the Englewood Public Library. It’s a friendly way to try sewing, build your skills, and leave with something cute for the season.

More Info: Sew Something - November 13 | Library Updates | Ci...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments