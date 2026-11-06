undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Englewood
📅 Learn basic sewing and make a fall craft Nov. 13
8 days ago
📅 Learn to Sew and Make a Fall Craft at the Library
Want to get more comfortable with sewing?
Join the Englewood Public Library on Friday, November 13, from 2–4 p.m. for a cozy “Sew Something” session.
You’ll get:
- Step-by-step instructions on basic sewing
- A fall-themed craft to take home and decorate your space
- A relaxed, cozy environment to practice and learn
The event takes place at the Englewood Public Library. It’s a friendly way to try sewing, build your skills, and leave with something cute for the season.
More Info: Sew Something - November 13 | Library Updates | Ci...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.