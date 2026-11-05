🧑‍💼 Englewood, CO HR Jobs with Multiple Growth Opportunities

Englewood’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on recruiting to senior strategic HR. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Beehive Industries

Beehive Industries Location: Centennial / Englewood, CO (onsite at Centennial facility)

(onsite at Centennial facility) Type: Contract (4+ months)

Pay: $50.00–$80.00/hour

Contract role owning full-cycle recruiting for exempt and non-exempt manufacturing roles in aviation/aerospace/DoD. Great fit if you have 5+ years recruiting (3+ in manufacturing), can build niche talent pipelines, and can obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: E2 Optics

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Support candidates from offer through day one at a fast-growing, woman-owned tech integrator. Good for someone with 1+ year recruiting or admin experience, strong customer service skills, and comfort working across HRIS, IT, and operations.

Employer: DISH TV / EchoStar

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $96,250–$137,500/year

Senior-level HRBP role advising executives, driving org design, and leading data-driven people strategies for a large, complex business. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years broad HR experience, have supported large organizations (5,000+ employees), and enjoy strategic, analytics-heavy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.