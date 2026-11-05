🏥 Englewood, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital roles at Swedish to home health and vet care. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a good mix of bedside, outpatient, and admin options here.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center

HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: $161,280/year

Join the inpatient hospital medicine team as an Acute Care NP, caring for about 15 acute patients per shift at a Level I trauma center (504 beds). Comes with a competitive salary, full benefits, CME allowance, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers – VRCC Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Sign-on: Up to $5,000 (based on experience)

Work in a specialty and emergency vet hospital with a full team of specialists under one roof. You’ll handle exams, diagnostics, surgery support, nursing care, and client communication, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE stipends, pet discounts, and wellbeing support.

Employer: Colorado Skin Care

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $22–$25/hour

Support a state-of-the-art dermatology practice handling patient care, EMR, and office flow for medical and cosmetic dermatology. Offers health insurance, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, free parking, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Provide advanced diagnostic and interventional cardiovascular care, assist with procedures, and closely monitor patients. Great fit if you have strong cardiac testing, documentation, and multidisciplinary teamwork skills.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / HealthONE Swedish Family Medicine

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (no nights, weekends, holidays, or call)

Full-time, (no nights, weekends, holidays, or call) Pay: $24.27–$35.19/hour

Clinic-based LPN role focused on patient care, injections, vitals, triage, and coordination. Includes comprehensive medical, 401(k) with strong match, stock purchase plan, tuition and loan assistance, and paid time off.

Employer: Option Care Health

Location: Based in Englewood, CO with regional travel

Based in with regional travel Type: Full-time, travel up to 100%

Full-time, travel up to 100% Pay Range: $42.72–$71.21/hour

Provide in-home and alternate-site infusion care under a physician’s plan, including assessments, IV therapy, and patient education. Role comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, mental health support, and more.

Employer: Guardian Pharmacy of Englewood

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Full-time, weekdays only Pay: $23–$26/hour

Handle billing and insurance claims for a long-term care pharmacy, Monday–Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, sick time, and vacation; application deadline: November 30, 2026.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied (at Select Physical Therapy)

(at Select Physical Therapy) Location: Greenwood Village / Englewood area, CO

Type: Full-time travel contract (about 13 weeks)

Full-time travel contract (about 13 weeks) Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,043–$2,105/week

Outpatient PT role in a well-equipped clinic with a patient-centered, collaborative team and regular daytime hours. Travel package typically includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing support, CE, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Klarus Home Health (Jet Health, Inc.)

Location: Denver/Englewood region, CO

Type: Part-time / PRN, home health

Part-time / PRN, home health Pay: $40–$55/hour

Provide one-on-one OT in patients’ homes, focusing on independence, safety, and functional goals. Flexible schedule with mileage reimbursement and, for full-time roles, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and more.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, weekend days (likely Fri–Sun 8:00–20:30)

Full-time, Pay: $33.44–$51.26/hour + $6.25/hour weekend differential

Perform CT scans at a major acute care hospital, working mostly long weekend day shifts. Includes robust benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition support, and paid time off.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time RN leadership role

Full-time RN leadership role Pay: $40.35–$58.87/hour

Lead and coordinate care on the Mom/Baby unit, overseeing admissions/discharges, staffing, and quality of care. Comes with new higher RN pay rates, full Swedish benefits, and strong education and career-growth support.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, Sat–Mon 10-hour shifts (06:00–18:30)

Full-time, Pay: $33.44–$51.26/hour + $6.25/hour differential

Another weekend CT option with a different fixed schedule (Sat–Mon). Same Swedish benefits and expectations: ARRT(RT)(CT), BLS, and strong CT skills.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: PRN / as needed

PRN / as needed Pay: $27.98–$41.97/hour

Support OTs with treatments, documentation, and discharge planning in an acute care setting. Great for a COTA wanting flexible hours plus access to Swedish’s benefits and 401(k) options (eligibility may vary by hours).

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Travel contract, 36 hours/week, 12-hour nights, 13 weeks

Work NICU nights as a travel RRT and earn a weekly package that includes a tax-free stipend if you live 50+ miles from the facility. Ideal if you want NICU experience plus travel pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Englewood hiring moves fast, so don’t wait if it’s a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.