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🏥 Englewood, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Englewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital roles at Swedish to home health and vet care. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a good mix of bedside, outpatient, and admin options here.
Nocturnist Internal Medicine Advanced Practice Provider
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: $161,280/year
Join the inpatient hospital medicine team as an Acute Care NP, caring for about 15 acute patients per shift at a Level I trauma center (504 beds). Comes with a competitive salary, full benefits, CME allowance, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan.
Internal Medicine Registered Veterinary Technician – VRCC
- Employer: PetVet Care Centers – VRCC Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Sign-on: Up to $5,000 (based on experience)
Work in a specialty and emergency vet hospital with a full team of specialists under one roof. You’ll handle exams, diagnostics, surgery support, nursing care, and client communication, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE stipends, pet discounts, and wellbeing support.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)
- Employer: Colorado Skin Care
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $22–$25/hour
Support a state-of-the-art dermatology practice handling patient care, EMR, and office flow for medical and cosmetic dermatology. Offers health insurance, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, free parking, and on-the-job training.
Cardiovascular Technologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time
Provide advanced diagnostic and interventional cardiovascular care, assist with procedures, and closely monitor patients. Great fit if you have strong cardiac testing, documentation, and multidisciplinary teamwork skills.
LPN – Swedish Family Medicine
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / HealthONE Swedish Family Medicine
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (no nights, weekends, holidays, or call)
- Pay: $24.27–$35.19/hour
Clinic-based LPN role focused on patient care, injections, vitals, triage, and coordination. Includes comprehensive medical, 401(k) with strong match, stock purchase plan, tuition and loan assistance, and paid time off.
Home Infusion Nurse – Aurora / Lakewood Territory
- Employer: Option Care Health
- Location: Based in Englewood, CO with regional travel
- Type: Full-time, travel up to 100%
- Pay Range: $42.72–$71.21/hour
Provide in-home and alternate-site infusion care under a physician’s plan, including assessments, IV therapy, and patient education. Role comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, mental health support, and more.
Pharmacy Technician – Billing Focus
- Employer: Guardian Pharmacy of Englewood
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Pay: $23–$26/hour
Handle billing and insurance claims for a long-term care pharmacy, Monday–Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, sick time, and vacation; application deadline: November 30, 2026.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Travel Assignment
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied (at Select Physical Therapy)
- Location: Greenwood Village / Englewood area, CO
- Type: Full-time travel contract (about 13 weeks)
- Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,043–$2,105/week
Outpatient PT role in a well-equipped clinic with a patient-centered, collaborative team and regular daytime hours. Travel package typically includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing support, CE, and referral bonuses.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health (PRN/Per Diem)
- Employer: Klarus Home Health (Jet Health, Inc.)
- Location: Denver/Englewood region, CO
- Type: Part-time / PRN, home health
- Pay: $40–$55/hour
Provide one-on-one OT in patients’ homes, focusing on independence, safety, and functional goals. Flexible schedule with mileage reimbursement and, for full-time roles, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and more.
CT Technologist – Weekends (Day Shift)
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, weekend days (likely Fri–Sun 8:00–20:30)
- Pay: $33.44–$51.26/hour + $6.25/hour weekend differential
Perform CT scans at a major acute care hospital, working mostly long weekend day shifts. Includes robust benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition support, and paid time off.
Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Mom/Baby
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time RN leadership role
- Pay: $40.35–$58.87/hour
Lead and coordinate care on the Mom/Baby unit, overseeing admissions/discharges, staffing, and quality of care. Comes with new higher RN pay rates, full Swedish benefits, and strong education and career-growth support.
CT Technologist – Weekends (Sat–Mon)
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, Sat–Mon 10-hour shifts (06:00–18:30)
- Pay: $33.44–$51.26/hour + $6.25/hour differential
Another weekend CT option with a different fixed schedule (Sat–Mon). Same Swedish benefits and expectations: ARRT(RT)(CT), BLS, and strong CT skills.
Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant – PRN
- Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: PRN / as needed
- Pay: $27.98–$41.97/hour
Support OTs with treatments, documentation, and discharge planning in an acute care setting. Great for a COTA wanting flexible hours plus access to Swedish’s benefits and 401(k) options (eligibility may vary by hours).
Travel Respiratory Therapist – NICU
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Type: Travel contract, 36 hours/week, 12-hour nights, 13 weeks
Work NICU nights as a travel RRT and earn a weekly package that includes a tax-free stipend if you live 50+ miles from the facility. Ideal if you want NICU experience plus travel pay and benefits.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Englewood hiring moves fast, so don’t wait if it’s a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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