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🎓 Englewood, CO Education Jobs with Multiple School Openings
Englewood schools are hiring across grade levels, with strong support roles and leadership spots open right now. If you love working with kids and want solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Dean of Students and Behavior/Management Coach
- Employer: Englewood Public School District
- Location: Bishop Elementary School, Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, 191-day teacher contract (1.0 FTE)
- Salary: $54,587 – $105,191/year, based on education and experience
Lead school culture at Bishop Elementary by coaching staff on behavior systems, handling discipline through a restorative lens, and building strong family partnerships. This role is half Dean, half Behavior/Management Coach, with full benefits and PERA retirement.
Paraprofessional – Significant Support Needs
- Employer: Englewood Public School District
- Location: Bishop Elementary School, Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, 7.5 hours/day, 175 days/year
- Salary: $20.45 – $23.15/hour, based on education and experience
Work closely with students who need higher levels of support with learning, behavior, and daily living skills. You’ll help with small-group instruction, behavior plans, personal care, and sometimes ride the bus, all with full benefits and training.
Paraprofessional – Significant Support Needs/Autism
- Employer: Englewood Public School District
- Location: The Englewood Campus (Middle & High School), Englewood, CO
- Type: Full-time, 7.5 hours/day, 174 days/year
- Salary: $20.45 – $23.15/hour, based on education and experience
Support middle and high school students with autism and significant needs through 1:1 and small-group instruction, behavior supports, and help with routines and transitions. Great fit if you’re patient, detail-oriented, and want to grow in special education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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