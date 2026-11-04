🎓 Englewood, CO Education Jobs with Multiple School Openings

Englewood schools are hiring across grade levels, with strong support roles and leadership spots open right now. If you love working with kids and want solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Englewood Public School District

Englewood Public School District Location: Bishop Elementary School, Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, 191-day teacher contract (1.0 FTE)

Salary: $54,587 – $105,191/year, based on education and experience

Lead school culture at Bishop Elementary by coaching staff on behavior systems, handling discipline through a restorative lens, and building strong family partnerships. This role is half Dean, half Behavior/Management Coach, with full benefits and PERA retirement.

Employer: Englewood Public School District

Englewood Public School District Location: Bishop Elementary School, Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, 7.5 hours/day, 175 days/year

Salary: $20.45 – $23.15/hour, based on education and experience

Work closely with students who need higher levels of support with learning, behavior, and daily living skills. You’ll help with small-group instruction, behavior plans, personal care, and sometimes ride the bus, all with full benefits and training.

Employer: Englewood Public School District

Englewood Public School District Location: The Englewood Campus (Middle & High School), Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, 7.5 hours/day, 174 days/year

Salary: $20.45 – $23.15/hour, based on education and experience

Support middle and high school students with autism and significant needs through 1:1 and small-group instruction, behavior supports, and help with routines and transitions. Great fit if you’re patient, detail-oriented, and want to grow in special education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.