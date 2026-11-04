🚔 Englewood, CO Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Englewood is busy right now with safety and security hiring, from transit platforms to high‑level defense work. If you like keeping people and places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Englewood, CO (public transportation sites)

(public transportation sites) Salary: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time (minimum 30 hours/week)

Unarmed role watching over transit platforms, stations, and parking areas. You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, help riders and staff, and write up reports. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security experience, a high school diploma, can pass a background check and drug screen, and want benefits, flexible shifts, and growth with a big security company.

Alternate posting if you prefer Indeed: View on Indeed

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Sector

Location: Englewood, CO (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Salary range: $94,200 – $141,200/year

Type: Full-time

Mid‑level Industrial Security Analyst (Level 3) role supporting classified space programs. You’ll act as a Contractor Program Security Officer (CPSO), manage SCIF/SAPF security, handle clearances and classified materials, run security education, and support audits and investigations. Requires a bachelor’s + 5 years (or master’s + 3), an active DoD Top Secret clearance with ability to get SAP/SCI, and strong knowledge of NISPOM and DoD/IC security rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.