🔧 Englewood, CO Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Englewood’s building and restoration scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on repairs or leading crews on big cleanup jobs.

Below are several maintenance and restoration roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

MorningStar Senior Living Location: Englewood, CO

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Lead all building, grounds, and housekeeping maintenance for a senior living community, from repairs and inspections to supervising staff and vendors. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help, free shift meal) and the chance to make a daily impact on residents.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Maintenance Director ~ Centennial (Indeed)

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service Location: Englewood, CO

Salary: After paid training, expected $40,000–$60,000/year

After paid training, Type: Full-time

Entry-friendly role where you extract water, remove damaged materials, and help restore homes and buildings after leaks or floods. Paid training, flexible schedules, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement) with clear growth paths in the restoration department.

Employer: Blackmon Mooring & BMSCAT

Blackmon Mooring & BMSCAT Location: Englewood, CO

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year (varies by experience/location)

(varies by experience/location) Type: Full-time (on-call required)

Lead restoration and remediation crews on residential, commercial, and catastrophe jobs involving water, fire, wind, and mold. Ideal if you have 3–7 years leading teams, want to stay hands-on in the field, and like coordinating people, equipment, and paperwork; includes life insurance, optional medical/vision/dental, 401k, and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.