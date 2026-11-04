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🔧 Englewood, CO Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Englewood’s building and restoration scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on repairs or leading crews on big cleanup jobs.
Below are several maintenance and restoration roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Maintenance Director ~ Centennial
- Employer: MorningStar Senior Living
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
Lead all building, grounds, and housekeeping maintenance for a senior living community, from repairs and inspections to supervising staff and vendors. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help, free shift meal) and the chance to make a daily impact on residents.
Alternate listing with same role/details: Maintenance Director ~ Centennial (Indeed)
Water Restoration Technician / General Labor
- Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Salary: After paid training, expected $40,000–$60,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Entry-friendly role where you extract water, remove damaged materials, and help restore homes and buildings after leaks or floods. Paid training, flexible schedules, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement) with clear growth paths in the restoration department.
Operations Supervisor
- Employer: Blackmon Mooring & BMSCAT
- Location: Englewood, CO
- Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year (varies by experience/location)
- Type: Full-time (on-call required)
Lead restoration and remediation crews on residential, commercial, and catastrophe jobs involving water, fire, wind, and mold. Ideal if you have 3–7 years leading teams, want to stay hands-on in the field, and like coordinating people, equipment, and paperwork; includes life insurance, optional medical/vision/dental, 401k, and generous PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.