🍽️ Englewood CO Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles

Englewood’s food and hotel scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and taking charge, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group / Modern Market Eatery

Thrive Restaurant Group / Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time (hourly, overtime-eligible, tip sharing)

(hourly, overtime-eligible, tip sharing) Pay details: Hourly + tip sharing (up to about $2/hour extra)

Help run a farm-fresh, fast-casual restaurant where you’ll lead shifts, keep food quality high, and jump in on any station that needs help. This role is great if you already have 6+ months of shift leader experience and want health benefits, PTO, paid holidays, 401k, and free food while you grow your restaurant career.

Employer: HCA HealthONE Swedish

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29 – $24.81 per hour (typical range)

Lead daily food service operations in a major hospital, making sure patients get timely, accurate meals and that all sanitation standards are met. This role includes supervising staff and comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support, and more).

Employer: CSM Corporation

Location: Englewood, CO (Courtyard Denver South Park Meadows)

Type: Full-time (management)

Full-time (management) Salary: $58,000 – $60,000 per year + bonus

Oversee all housekeeping operations at a busy hotel, from budgets and staffing to room inspections and guest satisfaction. Ideal if you have 2+ years of housekeeping management, strong people skills, and want a role where you can lead a team, control costs, and directly impact guest reviews.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.