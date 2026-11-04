🚚 Englewood, CO Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Englewood has some solid logistics and inventory roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to more analytical inventory positions. If you like keeping products moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America (Meadow Gold Dairy)

Dairy Farmers of America (Meadow Gold Dairy) Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Internship / Warehouse

Pay: $26.72/hr (up to $29.69/hr after 1 year) + overnight differential

Overnight warehouse role in a cold storage environment, loading/unloading, order picking, and shipping for a busy dairy operation. Union pension, comprehensive healthcare, paid sick leave, yearly increases, and clear growth paths if you like fast-paced, physical work.

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: From $700/week + commission

Route-based job restocking and cleaning vending machines, handling inventory, and driving between locations. Good fit if you enjoy being on the road, talking with customers, and earning extra through commission on machine performance and new locations.

Employer: Leiters

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time

Timeline: Applications accepted until filled

More analytical role focused on inventory accuracy, cycle counts, and ERP data in a pharmaceutical setting. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, 401(k) match up to 4%, generous PTO, and tuition reimbursement, ideal if you have warehouse/inventory experience and want to grow in healthcare.

Employer: John Elway Chevrolet

Location: Englewood, CO

Type: Full-time (dealership parts department)

High-volume dealership role handling parts inventory, orders, and data entry with a strong focus on GM parts knowledge. Offers top pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), paid training, PTO, and employee discounts, great if you already know automotive parts and like a busy shop environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.