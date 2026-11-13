Englewood Cliffs has a nice mix of clinical and patient-care roles right now, from surgery center RNs to home care and aesthetics. If you’re licensed in New Jersey and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

SCA Health (Optum) Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00–$55.00 per hour

Pre-op and PACU role in an ambulatory surgery center, focused on pre- and post-anesthesia care and close monitoring. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of Pre-Op or PACU experience, want predictable surgery-center hours, and like working in a team with strong clinical standards and full benefits.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

SCA Health (Optum) Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44.00–$51.00 per hour

Endoscopy RN role handling GI procedures, moderate sedation, and scope care in a busy ASC setting. Great for RNs with GI, OR, or med-surg experience who enjoy procedural work, aseptic technique, and a structured environment with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Lumina Aesthetics Med Spa

Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time / Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Full-time / Part-time (20–40 hrs/week) Pay: $40.00–$70.00 per hour + commission

Boutique med spa seeking a highly experienced injector (5+ years) for Botox, fillers, Kybella, Sculptra, Radiesse, and PRP. Ideal if you love detailed facial work, want a quality-over-quantity setting, and like the mix of base pay, commission, and benefits (401k, health, PTO).

Employer: ComForCare Home Care

Location: Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Type: Full-time, Live-in

Pay: Up to $22.00 per hour

Live-in CHHA role providing one-on-one care for an elderly female client, Monday through Sunday. Good match if you have a current NJ CHHA license, are comfortable with personal care, dementia support, errands, and want steady work with a family-owned agency.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh. Local roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.